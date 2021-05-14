Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 11,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 83,124 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDU. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE MDU opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

