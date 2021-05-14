Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $53.41 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.09, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

