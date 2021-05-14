Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

VRSK opened at $173.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.20. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

