Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,724 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

