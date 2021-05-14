Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,130 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Truist boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $393,938.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,426,473.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $134,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,831 shares of company stock worth $5,605,005 in the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

