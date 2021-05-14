Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,282 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Stifel Financial worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SF stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at $72,895,044.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $558,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last 90 days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

