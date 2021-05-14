Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,892 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,436,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after buying an additional 328,786 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,552,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 43,495.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

