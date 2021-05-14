Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,202 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WH. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

WH opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -151.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

