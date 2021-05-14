Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,314 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $163,611,000.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

AIRC opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.22. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

