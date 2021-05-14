Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,430 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of TCF Financial worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TCF Financial by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 364,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TCF Financial by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of TCF opened at $46.29 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,419. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

