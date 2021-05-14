Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,494 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Toll Brothers worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

NYSE TOL opened at $61.73 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $18,299,433.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,420,316 shares in the company, valued at $483,747,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

