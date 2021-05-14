Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $6.39 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $6.39 or 0.00012778 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $5.60 billion and $342.56 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00032366 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 876,072,816 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

