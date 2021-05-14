The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.37

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 29598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

