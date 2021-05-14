The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus Acquires 30,000 Shares

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BX stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.99%.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

