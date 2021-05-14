The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Raised by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up about 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 53.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,542 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Boeing by 10.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in The Boeing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 65,223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

NYSE:BA traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.45. The company had a trading volume of 239,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,437,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.18. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.22, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

