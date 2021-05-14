The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger Sells 49,788 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 49,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $3,608,136.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,684 shares in the company, valued at $17,514,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Walter W. Bettinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of The Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80.

Shares of SCHW traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.25. 8,843,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187,352. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.