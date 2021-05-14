The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,147 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of The Children’s Place worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth $1,651,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Citigroup cut The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

PLCE opened at $72.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

