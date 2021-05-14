The Children’s Place (PLCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect The Children’s Place to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Children’s Place to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,445. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

