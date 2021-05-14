The Children’s Place Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,072 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,063% compared to the average volume of 142 call options.

Several research firms have commented on PLCE. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of PLCE opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $85.59.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

