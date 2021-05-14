The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to post sales of $14.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.32 million and the highest is $15.85 million. The ExOne reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $71.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.93 million to $74.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.27 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $90.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XONE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The ExOne stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $393.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after purchasing an additional 301,571 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The ExOne by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 211,084 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 311,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 29.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,140 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

