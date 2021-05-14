The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,890 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of The GEO Group worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $832,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 89.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 29,082 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in The GEO Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 11,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $749.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

