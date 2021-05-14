The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $215.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

NYSE DIS traded down $6.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.61. 513,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,439,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a PE ratio of -107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.01.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

