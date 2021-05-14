The Graph Market Cap Achieves $1.76 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $183.18 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00093828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.54 or 0.01166712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00067518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00115758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063971 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.