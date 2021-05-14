The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $463.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post sales of $463.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $511.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Truist boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,836,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 156.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

