The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.13

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and traded as high as $6.16. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 14,416 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

