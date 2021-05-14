The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $323.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

