The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.1% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $325.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.85 and a 200-day moving average of $284.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

