The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $325.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

