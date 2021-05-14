The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 5.3% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.32.

Shares of HD stock opened at $325.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

