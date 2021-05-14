The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $374.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $374.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.
HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.
Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $325.42 on Friday. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.19.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.