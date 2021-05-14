The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $374.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $374.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $325.42 on Friday. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.19.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

