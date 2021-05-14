The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,510 shares during the quarter. The Joint comprises about 2.7% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 3.07% of The Joint worth $21,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in The Joint during the 4th quarter worth $728,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in The Joint by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in The Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Joint alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $270,371.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,084. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.08 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.