The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) by 497.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013,548 shares during the quarter. The Lion Electric accounts for 1.2% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 6.06% of The Lion Electric worth $24,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

LEV opened at $14.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The Lion Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.