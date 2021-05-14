The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,051 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $63,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $219.52 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.35 and its 200 day moving average is $276.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

