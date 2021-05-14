The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $64.38 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,287 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Autodesk worth $64,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.72 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

