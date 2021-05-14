The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $69.40 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $69,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

