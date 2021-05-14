The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $87.83 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,722 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Johnson Controls International worth $87,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,327,467. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.31 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.