The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $89.12 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.23% of Ferrari worth $89,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.88 and its 200-day moving average is $208.06. Ferrari has a one year low of $150.97 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Several research firms have weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.43.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

