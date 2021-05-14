The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $90.42 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.18% of Gildan Activewear worth $90,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,151,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

