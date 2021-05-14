The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.50% of Catalent worth $89,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $4,972,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,394. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

