The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 134,423 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.28% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $89,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $216.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

