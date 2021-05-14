The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,869 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.41% of KeyCorp worth $77,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.