The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789,750 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of American Electric Power worth $86,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in American Electric Power by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

In related news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.52 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

