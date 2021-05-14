The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get The Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in The Middleby by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Middleby by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Middleby by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.