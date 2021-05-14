The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,720,000 after purchasing an additional 380,475 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,230 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $75,226,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

