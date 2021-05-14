The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $138.11. 174,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,308,459. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $338.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.