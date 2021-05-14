The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.43 ($1.33).

Several research analysts have commented on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of RTN traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 128.60 ($1.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.84. The company has a market capitalization of £983.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

