The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 647.86 ($8.46).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGE shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The Sage Group stock traded up GBX 19.20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 642.80 ($8.40). 1,448,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,808. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 633.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 607.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

