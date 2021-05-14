The Sandbox Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.95 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $314.96 million and $54.95 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00140730 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013007 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,954.78 or 0.03884086 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

