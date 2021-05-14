The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Major Shareholder Sells $210,447.12 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Susan Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $229.99. 204,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,479. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.32.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

