The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,474 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 86.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 670,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 261,485 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 14.2% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $70.90 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

